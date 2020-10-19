Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0280

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $76,985.13 and $20.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.81 or 3.51194182 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019851 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.