Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.