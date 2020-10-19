Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.