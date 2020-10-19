LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Reaches $5.65 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $646.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

