Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 160.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $382.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

