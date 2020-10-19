Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

