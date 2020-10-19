LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

LTC opened at $34.80 on Monday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

