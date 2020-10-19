Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luminex from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of LMNX opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. Luminex’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,622,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,022 shares of company stock valued at $18,373,703. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.