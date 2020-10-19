LUXCoin (LUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,643.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $794,067.80 and $6,643.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,963,948 coins and its circulating supply is 9,956,715 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

