MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 539,068 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 456,644 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 167,343 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

