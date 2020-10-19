Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 934,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUSK opened at $1.67 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

