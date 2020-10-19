MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

