ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

