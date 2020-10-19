Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

