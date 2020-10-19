Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley Securities dropped their target price on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $7.36 on Friday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marcus by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marcus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Marcus by 118.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marcus by 29.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,968 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

