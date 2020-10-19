Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,795 shares of company stock valued at $62,109,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. 140166 boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.