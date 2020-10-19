Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,795 shares of company stock worth $62,109,568. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

