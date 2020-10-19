Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MMND stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

