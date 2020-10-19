Maxim Group Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $88.50

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $76.00 to $88.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

