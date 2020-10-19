McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

