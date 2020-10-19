Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $377,073.10 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $377,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 461,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,937,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,111 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $250,792.12.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Roxanne Oulman sold 88,368 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $2,614,809.12.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth $11,603,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 290.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

