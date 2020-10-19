Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.98. Mediwound shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mediwound in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mediwound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Mediwound alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.