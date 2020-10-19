Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

