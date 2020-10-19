MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MGTX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.