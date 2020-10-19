Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 467.0 days.

Shares of SMIZF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $3.67. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

