Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,113.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,134.69.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,279.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,099.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.77. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 80.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,807,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

