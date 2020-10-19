Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.19 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.