Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

MRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

