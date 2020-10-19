MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

