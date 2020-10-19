Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $225.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.95.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $220.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

