Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $37.00. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3,328,077 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.55.

Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (64) (($0.84)) EPS for the quarter.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

