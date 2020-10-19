Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.