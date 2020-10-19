Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $642,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 189,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 621,263 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

