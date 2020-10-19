Mizuho Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $152.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.73.

NXPI stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,960.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

