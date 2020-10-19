More Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,628.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. More Coin has a total market cap of $45,087.01 and approximately $2,628.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

