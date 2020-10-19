Morgan Stanley Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after buying an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

