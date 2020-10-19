Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

