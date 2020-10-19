Morgan Stanley Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $333.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $439.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.46. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.97, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,371 shares of company stock worth $78,407,159. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 154.2% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

