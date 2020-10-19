Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NYSE MS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $234,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

