Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE:MS opened at $51.77 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

