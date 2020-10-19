Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $68.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,682,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

