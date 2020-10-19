Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Up to $283.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $283.00, but opened at $297.00. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 1,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a market cap of $273.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.24.

About Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

