MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.89. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,241 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

About MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

