MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

