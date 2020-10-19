MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.66% of MV Oil Trust worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

