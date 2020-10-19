Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). Natera reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,152.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,243,394. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. 3,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

