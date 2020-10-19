National Bank Financial Lowers Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Skyharbour Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.