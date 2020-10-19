NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.05 on Friday. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

