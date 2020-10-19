Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.53. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 2,631 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84.

About Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

