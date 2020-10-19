NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NEXT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.